Start activities in states in two, three months: Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju laid the onus on states to take a call on resumping sports, on the second day of his virtual meeting with sports ministers of all states and union territories.

Published: 16th July 2020

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju laid the onus on states to take a call on resumping sports, on the second day of his virtual meeting with sports ministers of all states and union territories. He also added that getting sports back on track will be difficult for the time being due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The states will have to independently decide when they can start sports activities and training. However, I would urge all states to start some kind of sporting activities after two, three months, depending on the situation,” he said.

The sports minister also spoke of how non-contact sports can lead the way when situation improves. “We can start sporting events in a limited manner and for non-contact sports. There are some states that have opened up their facilities and started some training.

As the situation improves, we must attempt to bring on-field sport back.”  Of the states/UTs who participated, several have resumed activities, while others are planning for it. Delhi, Sikkim, Lakshwadeep, Chandigarh, Goa have already resumed activities in non-contact sports.

