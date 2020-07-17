Madras HC to hear All India Chess Federation case on July 29

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

CHENNAI: The case regarding elections in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) will be heard by the Madras High Court on July 29. The faction headed by president PR Venketrama Raja has sought the appointment of a returning officer. Secretary BS Chauhan's faction has been asked to submit their views by July 25.

This is an important hearing because the AICF is a house divided at the moment, with both factions accusing each other of foul play. The sports ministry has asked the AICF to sort things out by September 30.

As things stand, only the election can restore normalcy. The election process was on before getting stuck due to complications arising out of the appointment of the returning officer and the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even now, the election can't be held until travel and other restrictions are lifted.

In another development, the Chauhan faction's appeal before the Delhi High Court in June seeking appointment of a returning officer was dismissed on July 16.

"The petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to all intervenors and parties to move the Madras High Court for any remedies which they wish to seek in accordance with law. All pending applications are disposed of," read the Delhi High Court order.

It can be recalled that the Madras High Court had appointed Justice (Retd) FMI Kalifulla as the returning officer for elections to be conducted in Hyderabad. Justice Kalifulla's decision to cancel the nominations of the Raja group was set aside by the court, which ordered the process to begin afresh. Justice Kalifulla demanded Rs 58.5 lakh, which was opposed by both AICF factions.

The Raja faction has also filed appeals in Madras High Court challenging the validity of an online meeting conducted by the Chauhan group in April. This meeting took drastic decisions like suspending Raja and disaffiliating certain state associations. The Raja faction maintains that this meeting was illegal.

As things stand, more court cases look likely.



