‘Mandatory’ camp from Aug 1 worries shooters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) decision to start the national camp for the 34-member Olympic core group from August 1 and make attendance compulsory has left some shooters anxious. The mandatory attendance that too within less than two weeks has made things complicated for those shooters who hail from hard-hit states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of NRAI’s governing body. The camp will be organised at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. The shooters, however, have not recieved any official communication as yet. Since the NRAI is de-recognised by sports ministry due to Delhi High Court order, it needs to be seen who intimates the shooters.

“We don’t have any problem with our shooters attending the camp. In a way, it’s a good thing but again a lot of things including travel plans and Covid testing have to be done before undertaking the journey, which itself will be risky at the moment,” a coach, who is training three core group shooters at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, told this daily on condition of the anonymity.

The NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed that the shooters have to assemble by July 31 or August 1. “They can attend the camp straightaway without undergoing a mandatory quarantine period,” he said.

