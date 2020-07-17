Not feeling pressure to make my decision too quickly: Sebastian Vettel

By IANS

LONDON: Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has said that he is in no hurry to make a decision on his future. Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of this season, has been linked with Racing Point, who will be renamed as Aston Martin next season.

"Everything is still open. Driving next year, not driving and maybe coming back, and not driving any more and doing something different," Vettel was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I am not feeling pressure to make my decision too quickly."

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who owns Racing Point, has reportedly offered Vettel a contract. Stroll had last year acquired Aston Martin and expressed his intention to bring the name of the historic automobile manufacturer back to Formula 1.

Racing Point have also emerged as a major contender this year with a car that has been termed 'Pink Mercedes' due to its similarity to the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ that won the title last season.

Early speculation of Vettel joining Ferrari's rivals at the top of the grid Mercedes or Red Bull was ruled out by both teams. Vettel himself is set to be replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who leaves McLaren at the end of this season.