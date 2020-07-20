STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBA icon LeBron James' trading card from rookie season fetches record sum at auction

NBA icon LeBron James trading card recently fetched a record sum of 1.8 million dollars in an auction.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:28 PM

By IANS

LONDON: LeBron James trading card recently fetched a record sum of 1.8 million dollars in an auction, which is nearly double to what the previous record-holding card went for.

This particular rare LeBron trading card was from his first season in 2004 where he was awarded with the prestigious rookie of the season title while playing for Cleveland Cavaliers.

As per the BBC Sport report, the auctioneers confirmed the card was in mint condition and was one of only 23 ever made.

It eclipsed the previous record of 923,000 dollars, which was fetched by Los Angeles Angels center-fielder Mike Trout in May earlier this year.

Basketball memorabilia of former and current superstars are known to receive high biddings as earlier, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's trainers had broken an online auction record.

The Nike Jordan 1's, which he wore in his rookie season, fetched a whopping amount of 463,000 pounds, beating the previous record held by Nike's 1972 Moon Shoes.

The 35-year-old James is currently chasing his fourth NBA title. The rest of the NBA season, which had come to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be played at Florida's Disney World Resort from July 30.

