STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former Indian hockey team captain Baskaran says execution is key for podium finish at Olympics

Ex-Indian hockey team captain Baskaran said for a podium finish every single player needs to give his minimum 80 per cent if not 100.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian hockey team captain V Baskaran

Former Indian hockey team captain V Baskaran (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Execution will be the key for India to achieve its dream of a podium finish at next year's Tokyo Games, reckons V Baskaran, who captained the Indian hockey team to its last Olympic gold medal in 1980.

With eight gold medals, Indian men's hockey team has been the most successful side in Olympic history but since the 1980 Moscow Games, the country has not had a podium finish.

The women's team, on the other hand, has qualified for the Olympics only thrice -- 1980 Moscow, 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo.

The team had finished fourth and sixth in 1980 and 2016 respectively.

"I feel for both men and women's team to execute to perfection. If they do, they can surely finish on the podium," wrote Baskaran in a column for Hockey India (HI).

The 69-year-old said for a podium finish "every single player needs to give his minimum 80 per cent if not 100."

"Every team at the Olympics come to win and they will do everything they can to stop you from giving your 100 per cent. Podium finishes cannot happen with just 4-5 players giving their 80 per cent and the rest giving their 60 per cent.

"Every single player needs to be consistent and for the Indian men's team Chief coach Graham Reid has pointed this out several times."

The Indian team will gear up for the Olympics with away matches in Hockey Pro League against Argentina (April 10 and 11), Great Britain (May 8 and 9), Spain (May 12 and 13) and Germany (May 18 and 19) before finally playing a home tie against New Zealand (May 29 and 30).

"While playing in Hockey Pro League against top teams it will set good momentum ahead of the Olympic Games, my advice is that the team should not read too much into the results," said Baskaran.

"Olympics will be a very different stage compared to the Hockey Pro League and each player will be playing about 200 minutes of play on average with back to back matches."

Talking about the women's team, the former coach said: "Since I have watched this Women's team closely too, I feel they have great potential to do well.

"They have shown good results against top teams in these past few years and they can surely be the dark horse in the tournament."

Baskaran also recalled the gold-medal winning feat of the Indian team at Moscow, crediting the achievement to the young but formidable team that included greats like Mohd Shahid, Zafar Iqbal, MM Somaya, MK Kaushik among others.

"I remember when the team for the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games was announced, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who was heading the All India Council of Sports paid us a visit in Bangalore. His confidence-oozing talk remained with me all through the Olympic Games.

"We were a very young squad and the media had particularly been quite critical of this fact. Barring Bir Bahadur Chhetri and myself, no one else in that team had played at the Olympics before. In fact, up until then, many had not even taken a flight much like the Indian cricket team from 1970s.

"I agree we were raw and there was no follow up after the 1978 Asian Games where we had a solid team."

It was after 16 years that India had reclaimed the gold medal at Moscow Games.

"When I look back, I am filled with pride about my team. We had picked the best 16 players out of the 24-25 who were selected for the camp in Bangalore. We had a formidable starting 11..."

"What brings me pride is that 7-8 players from this squad went on to play for India for another 8-10 years. They became the stars of Indian Hockey."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Baskaran Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp