MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez undergoes hand surgery after crashing in Jerez

Published: 22nd July 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain steers his motorcycle during the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BARCELONA: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez recently underwent succesful hand surgery after crashing at season-opening race in Jerez.

There has been no return date announced yet for the eight-time world champion as a metal plate was inserted in his arm and he was directed to stay at the Barcelona hospital for couple of days.

"His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon," Marquez's team Honda was quoted as saying in a statement.

After mounting an incredible comeback in the Spanish GP, Marquez suffered a high side at Turn 3 and came down heavily on his right arm on July 19.

As a result, he had suffered a transverse diaphyseal fracture to his right humerus. MotoGP medical staff had initially confirmed there was no other serious head or thoracic trauma.

"Everyone who races in the World Championship has the unfortunate possibility of getting injured and having to go to the operating room," Repsol Honda Team manager Alberto Puig had said earlier.

"Unfortunately, it was our turn and it was Marc (Marquez) who has had to undergo surgery. Marc will take some time to recover but we are happy with how everything has gone," he added.

