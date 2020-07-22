STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAI retains 32 foreign coaches with Olympics in mind

The interim extension of one year till 2021 is an immediate step to ensure athletes have the same coaches until the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing coaches Santiago Nieva (left), CA Kuttappa (2nd left), BFI executive director RK Sacheti with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (R) in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its bid to ensure unhindered training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has extended the contract of 32 foreign coaches in 11 disciplines till September 30, 2021. The contracts of many of the coaches were due to end in September this year.

Speaking about the decision, sports minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The postponement of Tokyo Olympics by a year makes it imperative that the same coaches be retained so that athletes are not disadvantaged in any way. A new coach takes time to understand an athlete and the athlete needs time to understand the training process of a coach. We don't have that kind of time now."

According to reports, some of the top coaches whose services have been retained are Santiago Nieva (boxing), Raffaele Bergamasco (boxing), Graham Reid (men's hockey) and Pavel Smirnov (shooting). Rijiju had earlier announced that coaches, both Indians and foreigners, will be hired for at least four years or one Olympic cycle to ensure continuity in training.

The four-year contract will be handed out with an eye on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. The interim extension of one year till 2021 is an immediate step to ensure athletes have the same coaches until the Tokyo Olympics. The further extension of the contract for four years will be decided on the basis of the performances of the coaches and recommendations from the respective NSFs.

The contracts will be reviewed annually and extended on the basis of a coach's overall performance, indicated by the performance of athletes in major international events.

