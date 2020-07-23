STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian paddlers in fix as foreign leagues await

The uncertainty regarding foreign travel has also prevented quite a few from signing any contract despite multiple offers.

Published: 23rd July 2020

Table Tennis

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When it comes to foreign leagues, Indian table tennis stars are a sought-after commodity. From various European leagues to leagues in Asia, India's paddlers have got offers from around the globe. Most of these championships are set to begin in September or October. However, all top Indians are yet to even begin practice, something that is gnawing away at the back of their minds. The uncertainty regarding foreign travel has also prevented quite a few from signing any contract despite multiple offers.

On Tuesday, World No 32 G Sathiyan signed for Polish defending champions Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw on top of having signed up for Okayama Rivets in the Japanese T-League. Even top-ranked A Sharath Kamal has signed for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dusseldorf. Harmeet Desai has signed for French league side LNTT.

"These are high calibre leagues and the fact that Indians are in demand speaks volumes of our growth over the last couple of years. However, there will be pressure on us to deliver and most of us have not even sparred properly in the last four-five months. We need to return to a competitive level before we resume playing competitively. And for that, the need of the hour is to start training," Sathiyan told The New Indian Express.

Finding a base of operations has proved difficult so far. Initially, after discussions with TOP Scheme and TTFI, Bengaluru seemed to be the preferred choice with six paddlers showing interest. However, SAI shot down those plans by saying the Bengaluru centre does not have any equipment for paddlers. A couple of centres like Kolkata and Indore were mooted but ultimately none were found to be satisfactory.

"Travelling is a tricky issue and it is understandable that players will be aversive to taking risks. But if a top player does not train for five months, the entire process of finding rhythm, getting back to peak shape becomes challenging. Be it in our own states at the beginning and later on in a combined camp, but some sort of training must resume as soon as possible. The morale of all players
is going down and considering other countries have already begun preparations, we all are feeling ill at ease. Hopefully, a way out will present itself in the days to come," Sharath added. Incidentally, the likes of Sharath, Sathiyan will most likely make it to Tokyo and this loss of time might prove costly.

Players like World No 100 Anthony Amalraj and World No 139 Manav Thakkar have received offers from various leagues in Europe but have remained non-committal so far. They have almost accepted that getting to play in European leagues will not come to fruition this season.

Once international flights resume, travelling abroad and beginning practice might be the most viable option considering the COVID-19 status in the country, quite a few paddlers have revealed.

