STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Paris 2024: In the shadow of Tokyo Olympics but already hit by coronavirus

The Paris Olympics might be scheduled for 2024, but they are already feeling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has seen this year's Tokyo Games postponed by a year.

Published: 23rd July 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

The Olympic rings logo at the entrance of the headquarters of the IOC in Lausanne amid the COVID-19 crisis, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo | AFP)

The Olympic rings logo at the entrance of the headquarters of the IOC in Lausanne amid the COVID-19 crisis, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: The Paris Olympics might be scheduled for 2024, but they are already feeling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has seen this year's Tokyo Games postponed by a year to 2021.

"There will be better days to come, that's for sure," says Denis Masseglia, president of the French National Olympic Committee.

Masseglia has acknowledged that the outlook for organising committee head Tony Estanguet is "not looking good", due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the subsequent postponement of the Tokyo Games and "concern over the economic recovery coupled with a possible second wave" of coronavirus cases.

But four years out from the opening ceremony in Paris, Estanguet refuses to be pessimistic.

"This project presents the possibility of showing off an enthusiastic France which will welcome the world," the three-time Olympic gold medallist in canoeing said Tuesday.

More expensive?

The current economic reality is that the organising committee will have to make some cuts as key revenues from sponsors are expected to be smaller than initially forecast.

Paris' first Olympics since 1924 is set to have a budget of 6.8 billion euros ($7.71 billion) with Estanguet's local body covering 3.8 billion euros of the cost of which some 1.1 billion euros is to come from sponsors.

"We know this was an ambition that was fairly cautious. Today, it becomes a real ambition that we will have to seek," acknowledged Estanguet, adding that "between 30-40 percent of the target had already been met".

Construction has also been hit, with Solideo, the public company expected to start work in 2021 on big projects such as the Olympic Village, which will house 10,500 competitors, expected to raise its bill due to related building costs.

A prime example is the Aquatic Centre, which will be constructed just opposite the Stade de France, the existing main stadium for the Games north of Paris. The cost of the swimming venue had risen sharply from 113 million euros to 174.7 million euros by the end of April.

Given the long history of Olympic budgets going well beyond their initial estimations, one source was clear about what had to happen.

"Either we increase the budget" for Solideo, which amounts to 3.0 billion euros (including 1.5 billion euros of public funds from the state) "or it will be necessary to make some cuts to the projects", the source said.

Northern legacy

One of the most telling announcements for Paris organisers came in December, when the Pacific island of Tahiti was unveiled as host of the surfing competition and the iconic Place de la Concorde in Paris revealed as the venue for "urban sports" such as sport climbing, three-on-three basketball, BMX freestyle, breakdance and skateboard, guaranteeing broadcasters some dream images.

But now, Estanguet is warning that the whole of the project is under review and "there will maybe be a game of musical chairs" when it comes to venues.

With that game, however, comes potential political drama between the organisers and the Seine-Saint-Denis department, the poorest in metropolitan France but around which much of the Olympic legacy planning has been based -- and promised -- echoing the approach that the 2012 organisers took with Stratford in east London.

"The heart of the Olympic Games is in Seine-Saint-Denis, and it's a condition of the commitment of Seine-Saint-Denis in this project," Stephane Troussel, head of the department's council, told AFP.

"There is no question of stripping our area of the tangible and intangible legacy of the Games."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paris Olympics COVID-19 coronavirus Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp