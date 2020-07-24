STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hopeful India will organise sporting events in September-October: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Sports Ministry had resumed training camps of some Olympics disciplines in the last week of May.

Published: 24th July 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is hoping India would be abe to organise sporting events in a phased manner by September-October, saying it will help in boosting the confidence of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sports Ministry had resumed training camps of some Olympics disciplines in the last week of May and Rijiju said events will also gradually start in the near future.

"The government has allowed some sporting activities with certain restrictions while following a stringent SOP, the guidelines that must be followed by every sporting organisation," Rijiju said while addressing a ministerial forum of Commonwealth countries on Thursday.

"I am happy to inform that the training of our elite, Olympic-bound athletes has begun in specialised camps, recently."

During his address, Rijiju shared India's road to resumption of sports activities for the post COVID-19 era.

"I have also spoken to the sports ministers of all states and union territories, as well as the National Sports Federations and asked them to slowly resume some sporting events.

"We need that to boost the confidence of people. I am hopeful India will have sporting events from September or October, even the big leagues in various sports are considering resumption."

The minister also enlightened the Commonwealth leaders about India's efforts in successfully running online training programmes for athletes and skill upgradation courses for coaches.

"We have seen participation from thousands of athletes of various levels and coaches who have been hugely benefitted by these knowledge enhancement programmes," he said.

Speaking at the global forum, which saw participation from all Commonwealth countries, Rijiju added, "As members of Commonwealth nations we need to stand in solidarity on all issues, especially at a time like this. Most of the points raised here by Ministers from other countries are similar to that of India's."

Highlighting the importance of staying fit during the pandemic, the sports minister said, "I would like to inform all ministers on this forum that a very important programme, the Fit India Movement, was launched by our Honourable Prime Minister last year, and it has been very useful in fighting the pandemic since building fitness and immunity is crucial during these COVID times.

"India has successfully created awareness about the importance of staying fit through a series of dedicated online programmes for citizens on fitness and well-being all through the pandemic."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp