Palmer leads Squash Rackets Federation of India’s list as foreign coach

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has received five entries for the post of  foreign coach after the deadline for applications closed on Wednesday.

Squash

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has received five entries for the post of  foreign coach after the deadline for applications closed on Wednesday. The federation has forwarded the applications to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday and has requested for a meeting. 

The five candidates are Chris Walker, Chris Ryder (both from England), Aamir Waghi, Omar El Meleigy (both from Egypt) and Australian David Palmer. Barring El Meleigy, the rest have good coaching experience. 

With SRFI looking for an event-based foreign coach with the focus predominantly on doubles category ahead of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2022, Walker and Palmer appear to be strong candidates.

The 44-year-old has also trained the likes of Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal. "We have got a good bunch of candidates to choose from," said Cyrus Poncha, secretary-general of SRFI. "The role of the coach will be to prepare them for two major championships — Asian Games and CWG."

