Viswanathan Anand finally gets a win in Legends of Chess tourney

Anand needed just 45 moves to win the first round while he closed down the second round in 49 moves. The third ended in a draw.

Published: 28th July 2020

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand finally ended his losing streak as he got the better of Israel's Boris Gelfand in the ongoing Legends of Chess tournament. After losing first six matches in row, Anand got back to winning ways, beating Gelfand 2.5-0.5.

The 50-year-old, who is making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, had earlier lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi, Peter Leko, Peter Svidler, Magnus Carlsen, Vladimir Kramnik and Anish Giri.

Meanwhile, Carlsen continued his hot-streak and recorded his seventh win in a row. He beat Russia's Peter Svidler 2.5-1.5.

Legends of Chess pits Carlsen, Ding Liren, Nepomniachtchi and Giri, semifinalists at the Chessable Masters which is also a part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour, against six legends aged 40-52, who have been at the top of world chess at various points in their career.

Following the conclusion of 10-player round-robin league, the top-four will move into the semifinals, which are currently scheduled to be played from July 31-August 2. The final will be played from August 3-5.

The winner of this event will qualify for the $300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.

