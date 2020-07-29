Tamil Nadu athletes to train from next week

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The long and painstaking wait for athletes in Tamil Nadu to get back to training at stadiums is over. With the state government giving the green light for athletes to begin practice, the likes of A Sharath Kamal and Joshna Chinappa will hit the court from Monday. Although the government order issued last Friday doesn’t specify a date for restart of training, it is learnt that many athletes are planning to resume next week.

The State Development Authority of TN had earlier told this daily that all its stadiums will remain shut till July 31. Apart from protocols issued by the government, some of the associations will go by their own rules.

For example, Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) will follow the fourstep resumption plan released by World Squash Federation.

“We have decided to reopen the facility in Chennai from Monday. Around 10-15 players are expected to restart training,” said SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha. Courts at Indian Squash Academy will be disinfected this weekend.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu feels the resumption order will not significantly benefit the state players because no national-level tournament is lined up in the near future.

With regards to swimming — the only sport to not get the government nod — the Tamil Nadu Aquatic Association submitted its standard operating procedures, along with the one released by the Sports Authority of India, to state sports secretary Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday. The body has requested the govt to reopen pools next week.

Athletics meet on course?

With the situation in Chennai getting better compared to last month, the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association

(TNTA) is hopeful of conducting the 60th Senior Open National Championships from September 20-25.

“We were apprehensive about conducting the national meet with Chennai recording so many cases.

However, things are better now. Finding a sponsor will be our main challenge,” said TNTA secretary C Latha.