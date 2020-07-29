STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu athletes to train from next week

The State Development Authority of TN had earlier told this daily that all its stadiums will remain shut till July 31.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The long and painstaking wait for athletes in Tamil Nadu to get back to training at stadiums is over. With the state government giving the green light for athletes to begin practice, the likes of A Sharath Kamal and Joshna Chinappa will hit the court from Monday. Although the government order issued last Friday doesn’t specify a date for restart of training, it is learnt that many athletes are planning to resume next week.

The State Development Authority of TN had earlier told this daily that all its stadiums will remain shut till July 31. Apart from protocols issued by the government, some of the associations will go by their own rules.

For example, Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) will follow the fourstep resumption plan released by World Squash Federation.

“We have decided to reopen the facility in Chennai from Monday. Around 10-15 players are expected to restart training,” said SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha. Courts at Indian Squash Academy will be disinfected this weekend.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu feels the resumption order will not significantly benefit the state players because no national-level tournament is lined up in the near future.

With regards to swimming — the only sport to not get the government nod — the Tamil Nadu Aquatic Association submitted its standard operating procedures, along with the one released by the Sports Authority of India, to state sports secretary Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday. The body has requested the govt to reopen pools next week.

Athletics meet on course?

With the situation in Chennai getting better compared to last month, the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association
(TNTA) is hopeful of conducting the 60th Senior Open National Championships from September 20-25.
“We were apprehensive about conducting the national meet with Chennai recording so many cases.
However, things are better now. Finding a sponsor will be our main challenge,” said TNTA secretary C Latha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu athletes
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp