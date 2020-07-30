Foreign coaches in athletics still await contract extension

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a tricky situation for Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and its 10 coaches and support staff. It is learnt the AFI sent a second letter to Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday, requesting it to renew visas that are about to expire by August 31 and September 7.

The AFI had sent a letter two weeks earlier requesting the SAI to extend the contracts of 10 foreign coaches and support staff. Interestingly, SAI sources maintain that a review of athletics coaches is in progress. It might take time before they release the final list.

Among those whose visa expires are women’s 400m coach Galina Bukharina, javelin coaches Uwe Hohn and Bartonieetz Klaus, men’s 400m and hurdles and 4x100m coach Stashuk Valeri, heptathlon coach Anatoly Fatheyw and walking coach Alexander. Support staff includes masseurs Emira Kiseleva, Dimitry, Ugin V. Contract extension is due for almost the same names other than the support staff. Curiously, Fatheyw doesn't have any established heptathlete training under him.

Recently, SAI had extended the contracts of 32 foreign coaches and support staff from wrestling (1 coach), boxing (2 coaches), badminton (4 coaches and 4 sparring partners), hockey (3 coaches, 3 analytical coaches, 2 scientific advisors and 1 physio), shooting (3 coaches), diving (1), table tennis (1), yachting (1), judo (1), football (3) and basketball (2). However, SAI did not release the names of athletics coaches and support staff whose contracts will be extended. It is learnt SAI is checking the performance of 2-3 coaches.

The AFI wants to retain the coaches saying due to the Covid-19 situation, it would be difficult to find new coaches. Also, since the Olympics is next year, continuity is another factor.

Interestingly, jumps coach Bedros Bedrosian, who went on leave to Romania on July 18, was supposed to return by now. However, he is yet to return and has requested the federation to extend his visa that expires on August 31. The AFI said it might not be possible in short notice.