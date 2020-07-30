Fresh claims in chess federation case, hearing on August 17

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The battle to prove who is the boss in All India Chess Federation (AICF) came up in Madras High Court on Wednesday. After hearing arguments online, the judge posted the matter for August 17. Restarting the election process, appointing a returning officer, composition of electoral college and validity of a disputed meeting are among the important issues.

Electoral college is a thorny subject which got complicated further following appeals from Rajasthan Chess Association and Maharashtra Chess Association. These two contended they should be the recognised units. Both support the faction headed by AICF secretary BS Chauhan. The group led by president PR Venketrama Raja maintains that recognised units from these states are All Marathi Chess Association and All Rajputana Chess Association.

Representation from Bengal and Andhra Pradesh is also disputed. Chauhan's group disaffiliated these associations at an online meeting on April 22. The same meeting claimed to have suspended Raja from the post of president. The Raja group has challenged the legality of that meeting and an order on that petition is also expected on August 17.

It can be noted that the Raja camp says All Marathi Chess Association, All Marathi Chess Association and the associations of Bengal and Andhra are on their side. They claim that Chauhan & Co know this and that is the reason they disaffiliated All Marathi, Bengal and Andhra at the online meeting so that they are not able to vote when elections take place.

"The online meeting was illegal and decisions taken in that meeting have no standing. Those who attended cannot disaffiliate or recognise any association. They (Chauhan faction) know that they won't get these votes and that's why they are saying these units are disaffiliated," said RM Dongre, the Raja group's potential candidate for secretary.

Chauhan said Rajasthan Chess Association and Maharashtra Chess Association were only making a case for themselves. "They have placed their arguments before the judge. I wasn't part of the court proceedings and heard from my lawyers. There was reason to disaffiliate the units at the online meeting. Some didn't comply with sports code, some had other problems."

Given the way things are tangled up, it may take more hearings before all disputes are resolved. The factions seem to have accepted that. In effect, this means both have resigned to the fact that elections will not be possible before September 30, as directed by the sports ministry.