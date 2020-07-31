Delayed shooting camp from August 17?

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported by this daily on July 21, the ‘mandatory’ camp for 34 Olympic core group shooters has been deferred. A final decision on the camp, which was originally scheduled to begin at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Saturday, will be taken after taking views of the shooters, coaches and support staff into consideration.

According to the sources, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) recently got in touch with all the stakeholders and informed them about the tentative commencement date, which is August 17. It also urged them to share their views and apprehensions, if any, on the resumption of the camp, added the sources.

“No final date has been decided yet as we are still working on it.

Logistics including their travel and accommodation have to be arranged. Naturally, we cannot start the camp from August 1,” NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said. “Yes, the shooters and coaches have been asked to extend their views. Most of us have responded. Depending on the views and opinions of the shooters and coaches, a final call will be taken,” said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

Coach tests positive

The SAI on Thursday confirmed that a woman coach at the Dr Karni Singh range has tested positive.