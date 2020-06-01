STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports associations to firm up restart plans in Tamil Nadu

The Velachery Aquatic Complex has to remain closed because the home ministry has said categorically that swimming pools and gymnasiums have to wait until further instructions.

Published: 01st June 2020 10:30 AM

Image of an athletic event used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sunday’s state government order on permitting sports complexes and stadia to open from Monday without spectators has been welcomed by the fraternity. Everything has been in a standstill for over two months and athletes from all disciplines are itching to get back in action. The sports bodies will start working on dates after studying the order in details.

“Players have been waiting for this day. But we can use the turf at MRC stadium only after SDAT makes it fit for play. According to home ministry protocols, turf, furniture, washrooms must be sanitised. It’s up to SDAT to render it safe and hand it over,” said V Baskaran, president of the Chennai Hockey Association. He added that a decision on resuming training will be taken after discussions with the state captain and coaches.

Some of the associations want more clarity. “Stadia can be opened, but there will be no sports gatherings. I would like to have clarity on this. After that, we will have a meeting and decide on opening MAC Stadium for practice,” said RS Ramasaamy, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Most of the sports facilities are at JN Stadium, which is being used as a waiting zone for migrant workers. So until the stadium is handed back to sports authorities and sanitised, regular activities cannot resume. “It has to be sanitised. Only when it is safe for the players, can we think of opening the facility. It will take about a week to start training,’’ said a table tennis coach.

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association has a couple of facilities outside its stadium in Nungambakkam. There are also places like the Krishnan Tennis Center, YMCA-TTT that organise regular coaching camps throughout the year. They also want to be sure about everything before pressing restart.

“We are not sure if a private coaching centre can open the facility for coaching. Promising players in various age groups come to train here during normal times. We would like to get clarity from authorities before opening our doors because hundreds of children are waiting to  play tennis,’’ said a coach of an academy.

The Velachery Aquatic Complex has to remain closed because the home ministry has said categorically that swimming pools and gymnasiums have to wait until further instructions.

