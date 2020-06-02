STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Brett Clarke to step down, no foreign coach for national TT players

The TTFI had earlier planned to recruit a coach after talking to certain candidates during the World Championships.

Published: 02nd June 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s junior table tennis coach Brett Clarke is set to leave after his contract with Sports Authority of India (SAI) got over in June. During his tenure, he not only managed the junior team but was also part of a few senior team assignments because India does not have a chief foreign coach.

The Australian’s departure would mean there are no foreign coaches at the Table Tennis Federation of India’s (TTFI) disposal. And it does not seem likely that a fresh appointment will be made anytime soon due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the table tennis calendar.

The TTFI had earlier planned to recruit a coach after talking to certain candidates during the World Championships. The option it is currently considering is that of Yin Wei, who was enlisted for the Coal India-SAI National Table Tennis Academy in Kolkata. “We might ask Yin. Hiring a new coach amid this pandemic is not easy. So we might consider him for the role,” a top TTFI official told this daily.

In his previous stint in India, the Chinese was coach at the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Academy’s set-up in Ajmer, up where he trained talents such as Soumyajit Ghosh and Harmeet Desai. This could work in his favour, but age might be a factor if he does attend the national camp once it is held. The SAI’s SOP clearly states nobody above 65 will be allowed.

Senior players like A Sharath Kamal applauded Clarke’s services while maintaining the need for a coach, especially with the Olympics coming up next year. “Brett was a good coach who helped both seniors and juniors. He was there when I won the Oman Open as well. It will be a loss. We need a coach so hopefully, someone will be appointed soon or maybe the responsibility will be given to someone else,” he said.

Since Massimo Costantini left his job as chief coach in 2018, Indian coaches like Soumyadeep Roy, Arup Basak and a couple of others have been helping by filling in the gap. “It will not be easy to get a coach currently. If the federation gives us the responsibility, we can definitely be of use. We know the system and the entire Indian coaches’ ecosystem will also benefit,” Roy said.

Top Indian players are currently at home and do not want to venture out for any camp considering the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Clarke
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp