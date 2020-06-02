STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods urges calm over 'shocking' George Floyd's death

Woods said that he had the 'utmost respect' for police and likened the situation to the Los Angeles riots of 1992.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

14-time major champion Tiger Woods

14-time major champion Tiger Woods (File photo| AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Golf superstar Tiger Woods called George Floyd's death a "shocking tragedy" but said violent protests were not the answer as unrest flared across the United States on Monday. Woods said he had the "utmost respect" for police and likened the situation to the Los Angeles riots of 1992, after four police were acquitted over the beating of motorist Rodney King.

America is witnessing its most widespread protests since the 1960s after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis. "My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now," Woods said in a statement on Twitter.

"I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. "This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."

Woods' statement follows strong comments from a number of athletes including NBA legend Michael Jordan, who said he was "plain angry", and tennis player Coco Gauff, who asked: "Am I next?"

"I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward," wrote Woods, the 15-time major-winner. "We can make our points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in. "I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger Woods George Floyd George Floyd death US racism protest US protests
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp