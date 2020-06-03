5,000 masks from Velammal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talented, budding sportspersons were among the several children from Velammal Vidyalaya (Paruthipattu) who played a vital role in stitching and donating 5,000 masks to the collector of Tiruvallur district, Maheswari Ravikumar.

They personally stitched the 5,000 masks during the time they spent at home after school.

H Sanchai (shooting), Charu Shree (skating), Kruthika M (athletics), Elankathir EL (skating), Sanjay Kumar (volleyball) and Dinesh (basketball) are some of the prominent names from the school.

Beach volleyball practice

Beach volleyball players from the various districts in Tamil Nadu have been playing for the last week or so. “Players from Nagapattinam, Seerkazhi, Namakkal, Erode, Attur, Mayiladuthurai, Pollachi and Tiruvarur have begun. Many school and college boys in Tiruvarur, Sivaganga are also practicing. Our players in Chennai too will start,’’ said a Tamil Nadu Volleyball Association official.