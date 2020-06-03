STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Khel Ratna nomination is overwhelming: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal feels the turning point for her was the team's first-ever appearance at the Olympics.

Published: 03rd June 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ecstatic at being nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation, the Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Wednesday said it will motivate her to achieve more at the global stage.

Hockey India on Tuesday also announced the nomination of both Vandana Katariya and Monika from the women's team and Harmanpreet Singh from the men's squad for the Arjuna Award.

"I am overwhelmed that Hockey India has recommended my name for the top award and their continued support always encourages the team and I to do well," Rani, who is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award, said in a press release issued by Hockey India.

"I congratulate both Vandana and Monika, they are very deserving of this recognition. I also feel that two players being nominated goes to show that women's hockey is moving in the right direction and this will only motivate us to do better on the world stage," she added.

The period of consideration for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019.

In this while, Rani led the team to historic victories in the Women's Asia Cup in 2017, silver at the 2018 Asian Games and played a critical role in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 by scoring the deciding goal that helped in India's qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team also climbed to a career-best FIH ranking of No.9.

While some of these feats will be cherished by the team for a long time, Rani feels the turning point for her was the team's first-ever appearance at the Olympic Games.

"I personally feel the Rio Olympic Games was a turning point for us. We were dismal in our performance and we knew we had to really work hard if we wanted to do well at the world stage or even at the Asian level.

"Having that singular focus in mind, we started working towards being known as a tough team, a winning team and not as the underdogs," she said without mincing words," she said.

Rani credited coach Sjoerd Marijne for making the team a confident unit.

"Having a brilliant support staff led by Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne who always encouraged us to 'Speak Up and be Bold' started showing in our game. A lot of credit for our success goes to the Support Staff who always backed us no matter what."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khel Ratna Rani Rampal Indian womens hockey Indian hockey
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp