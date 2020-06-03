STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports Awards: AFI recommends Neeraj for Khel Ratna, Radhakrishnan for Dronacharya

This time the federation is optimistic that the 22-year-old thrower has a definite chance to receive it, given the resume he commends.

Published: 03rd June 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: He might have been ignored in the last two years, but the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is not giving up on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. His name has once again been recommended for the country’s top sports award, the Khel Ratna. 

This time the federation is optimistic that the 22-year-old thrower has a definite chance to receive it, given the resume he commends.

Speaking to New Indian Express, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said, "he has been a consistent athlete in the last few years. He is one of those talents who has achieved a lot in his short career. He is a world junior champion, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Asian Championships champ. He deserves it. It is rare that someone who has done well in world junior wins gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Games. He is the most deserving nomination this time.”

Apart from Neeraj for Khel Ratna, the AFI recommended two men, Arpinder Singh (long jump) and Manjit Singh (800m), and two women Duttee Chand (sprinter) and PU Chitra (middle distance) for Arjuna Awards.

For Dronacharya Awards it is deputy chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair. Though some pointed out that he should not be given credit for Neeraj Chopra’s performance as mentioned in the commendation, the AFI felt he was the one who spotted Neeraj and trained him in his early stint. Like Neeraj, he too was rejected for the award last year.

“He is one of the most accomplished coaches we have who looks after entire athletics teams in Ooty, Bengaluru and Patiala,” said an AFI top official. “He conducts coaching clinics for coaches and has been associated with coaching for a long time. Under him, the team won a record number of medals in Asian Games in Jakarta and even at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.”

The AFI also said in its commendation that he is the only coach to have an International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Programme of the International Olympic Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra sports awards
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp