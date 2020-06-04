STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

National boxing camp set to be deferred, Italian high-performance director flies home

According to BFI, Bergamasco has left at a time when the camps are scheduled to start because his wife is unwell.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Raffaele Bergamasco during a training session in New Delhi on Friday | arun Kumar

Raffaele Bergamasco during a training session in New Delhi on Friday | arun Kumar

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's certain that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will miss the June-10 national camp deadline. With less than a week remaining, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is yet to give its nod. On top of that its high-performance director for the women’s team Raffaele Bergamasco has flown back to Italy on Wednesday. He is expected to be back after a couple of weeks.

According to BFI, Bergamasco has left at a time when the camps are scheduled to start because his wife is unwell. “He is expected to join us in time for the national camp,” said BFI executive director RK Sacheti. In any case, camps are expected to get postponed for the time being. “We have sent our proposal to SAI and awaiting their response,” he said. The Italian coach was trapped at IG Stadium all alone for close to a month due to the lockdown from March 17 before he was shifted to the Nehru Stadium complexes in April.

It is understood that SAI will be discussing the proposal with the sports ministry before deciding on a date. Since the boxers would be travelling to NIS Patiala in Punjab, the local government also must be consulted before allowing athletes to begin the camp.

“We are in touch with SAI, who will have a discussion with the sports ministry and other stakeholders, before confirming time and date for resumption of national camp,” said Sacheti. “We are expecting confirmation by next week. This takes time because besides our standard operating procedure (SOP) and SAI’s, state government guidelines also must be followed.”

The quarantine policy and other Covid-19 guidelines differ from state to state. The BFI in its SOP has made it mandatory for medical checkup and quarantine for at least three-five days for all boxers. The SAI SOP too mandates athletes joining its complexes to undergo Covid tests and quarantine if necessary.

Since boxing is a contact sport, only training could be allowed initially. A decision on sparring and boxing bouts will be taken at a later date. Though a date has not been finalised, the federation is hoping some kind of activity could begin by end of the month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boxing Federation of India Sports Authority of India Raffaele Bergamasco
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp