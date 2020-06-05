PPEs, face shields must during dope collection

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Next time dope control officers (DCOs) and anti-doping officials come calling for collecting urine and blood samples don’t be surprised if he or she resembles a person straight out of a Sci-Fi movie. The person should be wearing personal protective equipment, face masks and shields while collecting blood and urine samples from athletes.

Maintaining a two-metre distance and hygiene, carrying sanitisers and wearing gloves, are some of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has put together to reboot and restart collections by this month at least.

The agency is planning to take self-declaration from the DCOs that they are Covid-free. According to a top NADA official, even the athletes would be required to give a declaration that they are not infected by the virus before collection.

There will be complete distancing between the two at all times, even during documentation. The NADA has submitted its proposal to the sports ministry and is awaiting clarifications because of the various restrictions in place all over the country as it begins collecting samples this month. Though an autonomous body, NADA officials need clarifications and guidelines from the ministry to visit various sporting infrastructure across the country, especially under Sports Authority of India (SAI) where top athletes train. “We have requested the sports ministry to give us some clarification regarding visits of DCOs at various SAI centres across (when they open) the country,” said NADA director general Navin Agarwal on Friday.

The agency is also in touch with the sports ministry on testing athletes at SAI’s NIS Patiala and Bengaluru centres. However, entry is banned at both the centres where athletics, weightlifting and hockey teams are training. And also medical check is mandatory and even quarantine if necessary. “We have asked the sports ministry about this,” said the NADA DG. However, since there are no competitions taking place right now, NADA will first test athletes who are training at various centres. “Our priority would be Olympic bound athletes (those who have qualified and are on verge of qualifying) and athletes in the Registered Testing Pool once testing resumes.” There was no sample collection in the months of April and May due to the lockdown.

Collection samples from home and surprise visits will take some time as free movement of DCOs will not be possible across the country for some time. Transportation of sample collection kit too might pose a problem. Without elaborating, Agarwal said, “We have some kits at different strategic locations”. Despite easing of lockdown restrictions, inter and intra-state travelling is still a concern for the DCOs. “There are different restrictions in different states and e-pass is mandatory for travel as we don’t fall under essential service so collection and transportation need to be worked out,” said Agarwal.

“Even transporting samples collected by the DCOs needs to be sorted. We have to send them either to Doha or Belgium for testing.” The National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi is still under suspension since August 20 last year.