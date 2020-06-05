STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shuttler Viktor Axelsen wary about decision to hold 19 tournaments in four months

The Dane hopes that the health of the shuttlers is not compromised and they are not forced to compete in all the tournaments in search of points

Published: 05th June 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Badminton World Federation's decision to conduct a large chunk of tournaments in a short span of time has garnered criticism from shuttlers across the world. Nineteen tournaments will be held in four months, beginning with the Taipei Open in September.

Calling it an extremely ambitious plan, the World No 4 Viktor Axelsen also voiced his concern over the packed schedule. "The players will have to be very cautious since the risk of getting injured will be high," Axelsen told WION. "I hope players put a lot of thought before planning their schedule because playing too many back-to-back tournaments is tough on the body. I don't know if it was the right thing to do. But I know that I have to be very careful with my body."

The Dane hopes that the health of the shuttlers is not compromised and they are not forced to compete in all the tournaments in search of points.

"In this situation, there are no right or wrong answers. The shutdown has a lot of financial implications for the BWF and they need to get the money pumping in again. I just hope there are rules in place so that players are not pushed to play all tournaments. The athletes' health should be a priority. If shuttlers play 10 tournaments in 12 weeks, then their health will be put in danger. The players must be protected in this situation," the 26-year-old shared.

Travel restrictions and quarantine laws, which might differ from one country to another, are also the factors to be considered. Though international travel restrictions are expected to be relaxed in a few months, the former World No 1 feels it is not possible for players to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to any country or when they return because of events being scheduled back-to-back.

"Hopefully, by September, some of the international travel restrictions will be relaxed. If that isn't the case then it's going to be very difficult for players to travel for events all over the world. We have to wait and see what happens. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed," added Axelsen.

Unlike many who are affected by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, players like Axelsen have been able to practice in Denmark with the situation improving considerably. Of the 11,000 positive cases, 10,000 have recovered in the country. He feels Danish players will have a bit of headstart in terms of preparation.

"We have been fortunate here in Denmark. We started practice about one and a half months ago. However, we are not training at full throttle. Usually, we only have a few weeks to prepare before the season begins, but in this case, we have had much more time. So the training regime is also different."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Viktor Axelsen Badminton
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp