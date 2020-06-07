STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents join young boxers in national boxing federation’s online initiative

Around 500 boxers from across the country were logged in on Saturday.

The boxers and parents were joined by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, BFI chief Ajay Singh & MC Mary Kom on Saturday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After organising online classes for boxers during lockdown, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has taken yet another step forward by involving parents of junior boxers in the E-pathshala programme.

Through the Online Athletes Coaching & Education Programme (ACEP) in boxing – youth, junior and sub-junior men and women, which has been going on for a month, BFI educated the next generation pugilists and their parents as a part of the ongoing Khelo India initiative.

Around 500 boxers from across the country were logged in on Saturday. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, BFI chief Ajay Singh and veteran MC Mary Kom were also present along with other top officials to interact with the budding talents.

“Our boxers are lucky because we never had the best boxing practices coming to our door and with parents also taking part in such daily fitness activities. I really enjoyed the feedback of the boxers and their parents and I’m hopeful of seeing these young stars shine in the future,” said Rijiju.

“One of the biggest advantages of this unique initiative for our rising stars is that they will learn the interface of the right techniques from a very young age — something our top boxers did not have in the past. It has been the focus of BFI to ensure that kids don’t have to learn and then unlearn to reach the peak in their sport,” said Singh.

