STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India preparing for top-10 finish in 2028 Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

He further stated that in the 2024 Paris Olympics India will have the potential to bag maximum medals in the Quadrennial Games.

Published: 08th June 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that India's preparations have started for finishing under top-1o in the 2028 Olympics.

The Sports Minister revealed the long-term plans in an Instagram live session with table tennis player Manika Batra.

"The 2024 Games is a mid-term goal but the long term is 2028. When I became sports minister I had very limited talents, potential Olympic medalists," Rijiju said.

He further stated that in the 2024 Paris Olympics India will have the potential to bag maximum medals in the Quadrennial Games.

"In 2024, we will have a potential team which can get us maximum medals. But in 2028 I've made my mind very clear we have to be in top-10. And I'm not saying just like that. Our preparation has started," he said.

"Junior athletes are our future champions, we have started our preparation in a solid way. We will see results in 2024 and will make rapid progress. But mark my words, India will be in top-10 in 2028. We are creating a conducive atmosphere, support staff towards that," the minister added.

Rijiju said he has already laid the foundation of it by supporting junior athletes programmes.

"To create a world champ it will take four to eight years. I've laid the foundation now. We have started junior coaching very professionally. We are providing best possible coaching and technical support. It will require four to eight years to become champion," Rijiju said.

Rijiju said even during the lockdown they have cleared all the dues of the athletes.

"We have not stopped the stipends. We have released the money for all the junior athletes too. We have cleared all of them and not a penny is pending," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Olympics 2028
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp