Indian Golf Union meeting deferred once again

To get recognition renewed, the body in charge of running amateur golf in the country has to submit a list of elected office-bearers.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:59 AM

Golf

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Golf Union’s (IGU) long-awaited annual general meeting has been postponed for the second time. It will not be held in Delhi on June 9 due to ever-growing concerns over the spread of the virus in the capital and adjoining areas. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for March 23. Beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in India had forced a deferral back then.

The meeting is of significant importance, with the single-point agenda of declaring results of elections that took place on December 15, 2018. Results couldn’t be announced due to a court order, and the delay resulted in the sports ministry not renewing IGU’s recognition.

To get recognition renewed, the body in charge of running amateur golf in the country has to submit a list of elected office-bearers. The results will have to be declared at the AGM in the presence of a returning officer, sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association officials and IGU members.

Well-placed sources in IGU confirmed that the June 9 meeting has been postponed in view of the situation in and around Delhi. State borders had been sealed till Sunday, which resulted in travel being restricted from places like Gurugram and Noida.

While representatives of units from Delhi and nearby areas were expected to be present at the IGU office for the meeting, other members were supposed to join online.

Now, all those plans have been put on the backburner. The association is still to come up with a fresh date for the meeting, and it looks unlikely until the situation in the national capital becomes at least close to normal.

Influx of funds from the sports ministry has not stopped due to IGU’s recognition not being renewed, but its powers have been curbed. Other than governing amateur and junior golf, IGU also assists in sending players to the Olympics and Asian Games. According to reports, it also recommended names of players for national sports awards last week.

