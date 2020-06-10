STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's next individual Olympic gold should come from shooting, predicts Olympian Abhinav Bindra

Bindra, who is also a member of the IOC's Athletes' Commission, highlighted the importance of mental health and how he is trying hard to make athletes aware of it.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Abhinav Bindra has been India's only individual Olympic champion so far but another
shooter might join him in that league if the prediction of the Beijing gold medallist comes true. "Individual gold in the Olympics should come from shooting and hopefully it comes during the 2021 Tokyo Games,"  Bindra told young India paddler Mudit Dani during a chat show on Instagram.

Speaking on his historic feat in the 2008 Games, the former 10m air rifle shooter said he was process-oriented and lived in the moment, which worked in his favour. "The night before the gold medal haul, I had panic attacks. I could barely sleep. You cannot prepare for such situations. However, acceptance of the
situation was very important and there will be pressure but trying to absorb it is important, and learning to work with it is a critical thing. We normally try and resist it and that is the biggest mistake. Saying yes and accepting it will help the mind to find a way to work out the pressure. It is about enduring it and working with it."

The 37-year-old said he had set smaller goals and tried to achieve them instead of focussing on the final outcome. "It's important to understand the process that leads to the outcome," stated Bindra. His three words of advice for the young athletes are "persist, persevere and never give up".

The four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist also shared his heart-breaking experience during the 2004 Athens Olympics but asserted that the failure helped him learn how to detach from the outcome and stay focussed on the process.

Bindra, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) Athletes' Commission, highlighted the importance of mental health and how he is trying hard to make athletes aware of it. "Mental health is something I am deeply passionate about and have taken it up as a part of the Athletes' Commission at the IOC in a serious manner. We are consistently trying to raise voice and talk about it. A tool kit is being prepared for athletes that can be taken by the IOC, national federations and members of the commission to address the issue."

Talking about the ABTP (Abinav Bindra Targeting Performance) centres, the Punjab shooter said, "I am an athlete, who has leveraged on Sports Science and scientific backups while in Germany or the USA to prepare. I have been fortunate to have experienced all these when our country was not used to such things.
The idea is to create a similar high-performance centre in India for the benefits of young athletes."

Commenting on his proposed biopic, he said, "It's a loose adaptation of my career. As long as the spirit of what I did and what I achieved is adapted, I am fine with it."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhinav Bindra
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp