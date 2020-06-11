Motorsport fans have reasons to rejoice as racing tracks in Delhi, Chennai open

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for India's motorsports community.

The Buddh International Circuit (BIC, Greater Noida) and Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT, Chennai) have both opened their doors. The circuit at Sriperumbudur will allow training sessions for car and bike racers from Sunday. BIC did so last week.

Both tracks have their own statements of procedures. They include thermal screening, ensuring the availability of hand-sanitiser, and declaration of health status for entry. Each driver will have to bring his own hygiene products. Medical kits will be supplied in case of an emergency.

"All government guidelines are being followed and all possible precautions have been put in place," said the Madras Motorsports Club vice president Vicky Chandok.

Both tracks saw automobile manufacturers test their vehicles over the last week, but that doesn't count as a sport. In the case of BIC, sporting activities need government permission.

Maintenance with a limited workforce is a challenge for both tracks. "We could only take the help of staff residing on the premises. And they aren't many.

Sanitising the premises was difficult, but we managed in a safe, controlled way," a BIC official said. None of the outstation staff had to suffer a pay cut.

Organisers of both circuits ensured leave with full pay for them during the lockdown.

In MMRT's case, Chandhok said that the testing phase will see the number of persons attached to a vehicle would be restricted to two for cars and one for bikes. This to ensure compliance with social-distancing norms.

BIC will allow only three people at a time inside one garage. The circuit has 44 garages, each capable of accommodating four cars. Paperwork will also be reduced.

MMRT is set to undergo a few important changes, including self-contained marshal posts, digital flags and a new grandstand. All 21 existing marshal posts will be replaced by new, self-contained locked enclosures that will protect stewards from the elements.

Return of motorsport

FMSCI is currently in the middle of detailing an SOP for the resumption of sporting activities. Chandhok is part of the committee overseeing it. The SOP is set to be out within the next few days. Also, FMSCI is targeting September for a restart.

"The action will commence with National Championship in September. By that time, hopefully, the overall situation will have improved," he said. Even JK Tyres is targeting a return to competition by the year-end, in a phased manner.