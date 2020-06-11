STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Motorsport fans have reasons to rejoice as racing tracks in Delhi, Chennai open

Each driver will have to bring his own hygiene products. Medical kits will be supplied in case of an emergency.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

The Buddh International Circuit during its halcyon days.

The Buddh International Circuit during its halcyon days. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for India's motorsports community. 

The Buddh International Circuit (BIC, Greater Noida) and Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT, Chennai) have both opened their doors. The circuit at Sriperumbudur will allow training sessions for car and bike racers from Sunday. BIC did so last week.

Both tracks have their own statements of procedures. They include thermal screening, ensuring the availability of hand-sanitiser, and declaration of health status for entry. Each driver will have to bring his own hygiene products. Medical kits will be supplied in case of an emergency.

"All government guidelines are being followed and all possible precautions have been put in place," said the Madras Motorsports Club vice president Vicky Chandok.

Both tracks saw automobile manufacturers test their vehicles over the last week, but that doesn't count as a sport. In the case of BIC, sporting activities need government permission.

Maintenance with a limited workforce is a challenge for both tracks. "We could only take the help of staff residing on the premises. And they aren't many.

Sanitising the premises was difficult, but we managed in a safe, controlled way," a BIC official said. None of the outstation staff had to suffer a pay cut.

Organisers of both circuits ensured leave with full pay for them during the lockdown.

In MMRT's case, Chandhok said that the testing phase will see the number of persons attached to a vehicle would be restricted to two for cars and one for bikes. This to ensure compliance with social-distancing norms. 

BIC will allow only three people at a time inside one garage. The circuit has 44 garages, each capable of accommodating four cars. Paperwork will also be reduced.

MMRT is set to undergo a few important changes, including self-contained marshal posts, digital flags and a new grandstand. All 21 existing marshal posts will be replaced by new, self-contained locked enclosures that will protect stewards from the elements.

Return of motorsport

FMSCI is currently in the middle of detailing an SOP for the resumption of sporting activities. Chandhok is part of the committee overseeing it. The SOP is set to be out within the next few days. Also, FMSCI is targeting September for a restart.

"The action will commence with National Championship in September. By that time, hopefully, the overall situation will have improved," he said. Even JK Tyres is targeting a return to competition by the year-end, in a phased manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddh International Circuit Madras Motor Race Track motorsports
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp