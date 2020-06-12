STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Coaches, support staff worst hit during coronavirus lockdown: P Gopichand 

Though restrictions have been relaxed gradually the coaching community and support staffs have had to bear the brunt of the lockdown financially.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand

Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Friday admitted that coaches and support staff have been among the worse-hit professionals during the COVID-19 forced lockdown with "virtually no income" for the past three months."Coaches and sports staff have been hit the most during the lockdown, with virtually no income during the last three months.

We hope to raise funds with this initiative to support and sustain the most important link in the sports chain," Gopichand said.

The nationwide lockdown, that was imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, started on March 25.

Since then, all sporting action was brought to a halt.

Though restrictions have been relaxed gradually the coaching community and support staffs have had to bear the brunt of the lockdown financially.

In his bid to help raise funds for academies and sports foundations, Gopichand along with Arjuna award-winning athletes Ashwini Nachappa and Malathi Holla have joined hands with IDBI Federal Life Insurance and NEB Sports to launch a unique run called 'Run to the Moon'.

The idea behind the run is for participants to collectively cover 3,84,400 kilometres, the distance between the earth and the moon.

The run will commence on June 20 and end on July 20 and will see thousands of runners, both professional as well as amateurs, take part across different parts of the country.

"The current pandemic has seriously challenged the livelihood of coaches and sports staff who make sporting events possible at all levels and sow the seeds for creating champions of tomorrow," MD and CEO of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, Vighnesh Shahane said.

The registration process for the run will continue till June 18.

While it is not necessary to run on each of the 30 days, runners have to clock a minimum of 65 kilometres during the one-month period.

Each participant will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 which will be donated to any one of their preferred institutions, including Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA), Mathru Foundation or Ashwini's Sports Foundation (ASF).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pullela Gopichand P Gopichand coach National lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp