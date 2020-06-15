Boost for racing as practice resumes at MMRT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being a silent witness to the chaos that was enveloping the world around it, the Madras Motor Racing Track (MMRT) finally saw the return of a semblance of normalcy.Sunday saw the first pay and practice session at the track since the Covid-19 outbreak paralysed sporting activities the world over. Various vehicle manufacturers had reportedly been testing at the facility for a few days but this was the first time that sporting practice had resumed at the venue.

This newspaper had reported earlier how the day was going to be split into two sessions — one for bikes and the other for cars — and how track officials were planning to stick to every regulation mandated by the central government. Among the racers who took to the track on the day were bikers from the Honda Racing Academy. Vicky Chandhok, former Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) president and current vice president of the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) which operates the MMRT, said that everything went as planned. “Things went really well,” Chandhok said. “We had twenty four bikes and ten cars. It went like clockwork. Everybody stuck to the rules. There were no additional vehicles or no support staff. Everyone brought their own handwash and sanitisers even though we have provided them as well.”

Chandhok said that ensuring participants stuck to the regulations wasn’t hard. “We had been a sport controlled by regulation anyway, and this was an extension. I think it was encouraging. We are looking forward to having more and more pay and practice programmes. And then we can start active racing.”