Mizoram footballers take part in online gaming event to raise aid for family of deceased volunteer

The online gaming event was recently organised to aid the family of 18-year-old H. Lalvenmawii -- a volunteer who had passed away last week.

Published: 16th June 2020 05:40 PM

India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua

India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua (Photo | AIFF)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua was among the 31 footballers from Mizoram who had joined forces with mobile gamers from the state in a unique charity exhibition match.

The online gaming event was recently organised to aid the family of 18-year-old H. Lalvenmawii -- a volunteer who had passed away last week and had been working towards the enforcement of the lockdown in the state as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, it's simple. Every person should be ready to come out and help one another. It doesn't matter where we are from, and what we have. Everyone has to help and that is why I am here for the cause," said Jeje, who has been actively working in relief and social work in Mizoram over the years.

He had also donated blood previously during the lockdown period.

"I sincerely hope that we are going to get through this together and everything will be normal in Mizoram soon," he told the-aiff.com.

A number of voluntary groups have currently been camping while abiding by the precautions set forth by the government.

"The people of Mizoram are very proud of them," Jeje, who is fondly known as the Mizo Sniper, explained.

"Among them was H. Lalvenmawii from Sangau village at Fungsihchhuah (Saisihchhuah), camping at the Myanmar border, who unfortunately contracted malaria that caused her death on June 9. The people of Mizoram have shared their sincere condolences for the deceased. Hence, we decided to have this exhibition match to honour the deceased patriot," he added.

The event saw over 100 participants, who played the popular multiplayer game PUBG Mobile, as viewers watched via live stream and contributed to the cause. The 31 footballers among them included players from top clubs across the country such as Jeje, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lalruatthara, Lalramchullova, Lalkhawpuimawia, Isaac Vanmalsawma and so on.

Talking about the playing experience, Jeje said: "I have not had time to play games but it was great fun. What was important is that we got most of the leading players from Mizoram to participate and were able to do it for a good cause."

