STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Bahrain in December 2021

An estimated 800 athletes under 20 years of age are expected to compete in nine sports including athletics, badminton, powerlifting, swimming and table tennis.

Published: 17th June 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Twitter/Asian Para Games 2018)

By PTI

DUBAI: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Wednesday announced that Bahrain will host the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games from December 1 to 10 next year.

An estimated 800 athletes under 20 years of age are expected to compete in nine sports including athletics, badminton, powerlifting, swimming and table tennis.

The competition will take place across numerous venues in Khalifa Sports City, a multi-use stadium in Isa Town, and Isa Sports City, the national indoor facility.

APC President Majid Rashed said: "The APC's new vision is to 'Make for an inclusive Asia through Para-sport' and I can think of no better place to start achieving that than with the region's youth.

"Providing opportunities for young para-athletes to compete in a multi-sport environment will hopefully inspire them to continue on their sporting journey which may lead ultimately to the Paralympic Games.

" This will be the first time that Bahrain will host a big para-sport event and the national body is determined to use the Games as a platform to develop Paralympic movement in the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa said: "We are proud and honoured to have won the bid to host the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"This is a testament to our mission of providing the infrastructure for people with impairments to continue integrating them into society, nurture their abilities, and position our nation at the forefront of the Paralympic movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Paralympic Committee APC Asian Youth Para Games
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp