Need month and a half before I can return to the ring: Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan

Vikas Krishan tried to keep himself fit by working out at home but conceded it isn't the same as a normal training regime.

Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan

Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan was recently nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for his consistent performances on the international arena but according to his own admission, it will take a lot of hard work and time to reach the level where he was before the coronavirus-enforced break.

Krishan, who is one of the most decorated Indian boxers, spoke about the implications put forward by COVID-19 crisis and how it put a hold on his plans of winning laurels for the country.

"I continued with my normal training (to keep myself fit). I was staying with a friend for one month, who is also a boxer, and we did our training together. But then training at home isn't the same," the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist told IANS.

"Every athlete is different and their bodies are different. I, personally, would need a month and a half to return to my previous best and then can go for professional fights."

Krishan tried to keep himself fit by working out at home but conceded it isn't the same as normal training regime. He also admitted that he will take time to get back to his peak form and only then can take part in bouts.

Commenting on the current situation, he said: "Initially, I tried to send across a message that people should not get frustrated or panic in these unprecedented times. But in the last month or so, I myself was panicking a lot at home.

"If you are doing something for the last 10-20 years and then you stop doing it... like getting up in the morning and training... if the routine changes then you feel like a different man.

"But the good thing for me was I was able to tackle it for two months. I have finally reached the facility in Bhiwani and am under quarantine and subsequently will begin my normal training," he added.

