International Olympic Day: Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal share medal-winning memory

Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23 every year since 1948 to commemorate the initiation of the modern Olympic Games.

Published: 23rd June 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttler Saina Nehwal and Wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photos | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Olympic Day, Sushil Kumar and Saina Nehwal on Tuesday shared their medal-winning memories at the showpiece event.

Wrestler Kumar said that his life changed with the Olympic medal in 2008, while history was created with another medal in 2012.

Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics, and a silver in the 2012 event.

"My life changed with the Olympic medal in 2008 and history was created by the second one in 2012. Working hard to change the colour of the medal once again. Need your blessings," Kumar tweeted.

Shuttler Saina Nehwal also said that the bronze medal-winning moment in 2012 was very special.

"Very very very special moment in my career when I achieved the Olympic bronze medal in 2012 Olympics.. #London. It was always my and my parent's dream from the day I joined badminton in 1999. Hard work, belief and some sacrifices made it possible," Nehwal tweeted.

On Monday, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra urged the country's Olympic medalists and Olympians to lead the celebrations of Olympic Day on June 23, while expressing hope that India transits from a sports-watching nation to more of an active sports-participating nation.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports has also been vocal for making India a sporting powerhouse. He has repeatedly emphasised the need to make India enter the top ten medal-winning countries by 2028 Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics were slated to be held in July-August this year, but the event has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

