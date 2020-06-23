STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Indians pay tribute to 'The Undertaker' for '30 legendary years' after wrestler announces retirement

The news about The Undertaker's retirement was revealed to the fans during the last episode of the legendary wrestler's docuseries 'Undertaker: The Final Ride'.

The Undertaker had made his WWE debut in 1990.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians on Monday paid tribute to wrestling legend The Undertaker as he announced his retirement from WWE after a career spanning three decades.

"30 legendary years. #ThankYouTakerSparkles," MI, the most successful IPL franchise with four titles, said in a tweet. However, along with the tweet, they posted a photo of their skipper Rohit Sharma in which the ace Indian batsman is seen holding aloft a WWE title with Mumbai Indians logo embossed on the sides from their 2017 triumph which was their third title.

The news about The Undertaker's retirement was revealed to the fans during the last episode of the legendary wrestler's docuseries 'Undertaker: The Final Ride'. In the final chapter of the series, the WWE legend revealed that he is at peace with not getting in the ring again.

"Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away," The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, said during the fifth and final episode of the docuseries.

"There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture," he added.

The Undertaker's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles fought in a Boneyard match in April in which The Deadman had emerged victorious.

He was first introduced in the 1990's Survivor Series when he debuted as the final member of Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Team." He holds an enviable record of 25-2 at the Wrestlemania.

