STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World Athletics launches 'Road to Tokyo' qualification tracking tool

As announced last month, the Tokyo 2020 qualification system already in force was adapted to fit the new dates of the Games, which were postponed in March.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

ATHLETICS: Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed

For representational purposes

By IANS

PARIS: World Athletics has launched 'Road to Tokyo', an online tool to track the qualification process for next year's Olympic Games.

Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the tool will provide a real time view of each event over the course of the Tokyo 2020 qualification period which ends on June 29, 2021, said World Athletics in a media release.

As announced last month, the Tokyo 2020 qualification system already in force was adapted to fit the new dates of the Games, which were postponed in March. The Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Due to the uneven training and competition opportunities around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, World Athletics had announced on April 7 that the qualification period (for all events) was suspended from April 6 to November 30, 2020.

However, the qualification principles remain unchanged with athletes able to qualify through entry standards and then the World Athletics World Rankings.

Athletes who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified and will be eligible for selection by their respective member federations and national olympic committees, together with the other athletes who will qualify within the extended qualification period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Athletics Road to Tokyo
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp