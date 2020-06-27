STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golden Girl PT Usha turns 56: Kiren Rijiju, Yuvraj extend birthday greetings

Usha, who remains one of India's most accomplished athletes with 11 medals at the Asian Games, had retired in 2000 with a promise to nurture a new crop of athletes.

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday extended their wishes to the queen of Indian track and field and famously known as Golden Girl -- PT Usha who turned 56 today.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran all-rounder Singh wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the queen of Indian track and field @PTUshaOfficial. I grew up watching your wonderful achievements which made us proud as Indians. You continue to inspire with your dedication to foster youth please stay safe, have a great day!"

Usha, who remains one of India's most accomplished athletes with 11 medals at the Asian Games, had retired in 2000 with a promise to nurture a new crop of athletes. The Usha School of athletics, formed in 2002, has consistently managed to produce athletes for the country.

"Birthday greetings to the legend and India's original "Golden Girl" PT Usha. She is still contributing to Indian sports by providing training and coaching to young athletes. I pray for her good health and long life @PTUshaOfficial," Rijiju tweeted.

In 1986 Seoul Asian Games, India won five gold medals and Usha alone won four of it in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400 relay along with one silver in 100m.

