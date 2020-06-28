STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This archer is training under mom’s watch with Olympics in mind

Bombayla Devi Laishram's mother, M Jamini Devi, who is a local coach, made sure her daughter kept sharpening her skills with whatever equipment was at their disposal.

Published: 28th June 2020

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For  Padma Shri Bombayla Devi Laishram, life has come a full circle during the coronavirus pandemic. Just like during her formative years, the recurve archer has been training under her mother in Imphal during the lockdown. And as the 35-year-old put it, her mother still keeps her on her toes! After the pandemic forced the AAI to stop the archery national camp, Bombayla decided to go back home for some well earned rest. But her mother, M Jamini Devi, who is a local coach there, made sure her daughter kept sharpening her skills with whatever equipment was at their disposal. When she was young, Jamini made sure her daughter never quit the sport, an important part of their identity.

“She always kept pushing me in my initial days and was one of the major driving forces in my career. Even now, she makes sure my skills remain sharp! Short distance shooting (10m) is what is possible here and along with my sister, we have kept practicing here. She has ensured I remain physically and mentally fit while also following a strict diet!”

In a stellar career spanning almost fifteen years, Bombayla has won pretty much everything except for that elusive Olympic medal. And she is determined to end that drought. With the women’s team yet to secure a quota place, there is a lot to accomplish for the Commonwealth Games gold medallist. And that is why she feels training should be resumed as soon as possible albeit with safety measures in place.

“Safety is obviously important. Pune was not safe as we had to be accommodated outside the ASI premises. Any centre with in-house accommodation will be ideal. But we need to resume practice soon. The men’s team already have got the quota so we (women’s team) need to work extra hard. All of us have to train together and keep pushing each other so that we qualify for Tokyo. Hopefully, we can get a clearer picture in the days to come,” she added.

AAI have been planning a complete domestic calendar with nationals, national ranking meets and selection trials. The only thing archers require is prior intimation and a safe environment and they will be good to go, according to the 13-time World Cup medallist. “Hopefully, we will be informed well in advance so that mentally we will be ready to give our best. A bit of time will be required for all of us to get back to speed and then we can give our best. Any SAI centre or even Tata Academy in Jamshedpur are decent choices for hosting the camp.”

