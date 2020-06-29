Camp uncertain, but friends to the rescue

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is planning a camp for top shuttlers from July 1. But there’s uncertainty looming, considering that the federation is yet to get approval from the Telangana government. There are talks that Hyderabad will be under a 15-day lockdown from July 1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one shuttler who has doubts regarding the resumption of training.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and partner

Chirag Shetty are 10th in Race to Tokyo.

The doubles ace — who along with Chirag Shetty made the world take notice with some exceptional displays in 2019 — is currently at his hometown in Amalapuram in Andhra. “A month back, one of my coaches had called asking me to stay prepared to come back.

I had told my coach it would be difficult for me. My parents are worried. Even if facilities open, it will only be for play. The coach said they’ll only open the court for just one or two hours for a limited number of people,” he revealed. BAI had earlier planned to begin training for the likes of Satwik from June 1, but that could not materialise after the national governing body failed to get go-ahead from the state government.

“I have to stay outside (not at Gopichand Academy). That is one major concern for my parents. They said they would talk to Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and after that, they said the camp will be held later.” The soaring number of coronavirus cases is not helping matters. Telangana reported 1,087 cases on Saturday, its highest for a single day. “If everything is fine, I should go. Chirag’s chances of coming looks unlikely for now. Maybe, I’ll go alone if the situation arises,” Satwik said, adding that he’ll take the final call on joining camp after consulting Gopichand.

It goes without saying it has been a difficult period for everyone including Satwik. But despite the situation, the youngster is at peace in familiar surroundings at home. The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has been honing his skills and he has good company too — former partner Krishna Prasad Garaga. “I’m doing well here. We have all the academy players nearby. I have my ex-partner Krishna,” the 19-year-old revealed. “Around five to six people are there.

Weekly once or twice we make arrangements at someone’s place and practise. It has been a good experience. This week we are planning to hold it in my hometown. Let’s see how it goes.” Before the sport came to standstill, Satwik and Chirag — who’s currently in Mumbai — had strung consistent performances to maintain their ranking and get closer to Tokyo Olympics. They were ranked 10th in Race to Tokyo before the pandemic forced the BWF to freeze rankings. In the company of friends, Satwik is looking to maintain rhythm.

“I have been trying to maintain things that I have learnt in the last few years and also ensure that I stay in shape.” For that, he has been dedicating five hours every day (sessions in the morning and evening). Morning activities involve on-court practice while evenings are mostly spent on gym training. “I have some equipment close to my house. My trainer has given me certain programmes. I have been following that.”