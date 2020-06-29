STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Camp uncertain, but friends to the rescue

Doubles star Satwik making most of neighbourhood resources in hometown Amalapuram

Published: 29th June 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India (File photo)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is planning a camp for top shuttlers from July 1. But there’s uncertainty looming, considering that the federation is yet to get approval from the Telangana government. There are talks that Hyderabad will be under a 15-day lockdown from July 1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one shuttler who has doubts regarding the resumption of training.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and partner
Chirag Shetty are 10th in Race to Tokyo.

The doubles ace — who along with Chirag Shetty made the world take notice with some exceptional displays in 2019 — is currently at his hometown in Amalapuram in Andhra. “A month back, one of my coaches had called asking me to stay prepared to come back.

I had told my coach it would be difficult for me. My parents are worried. Even if facilities open, it will only be for play. The coach said they’ll only open the court for just one or two hours for a limited number of people,” he revealed. BAI had earlier planned to begin training for the likes of Satwik from June 1, but that could not materialise after the national governing body failed to get go-ahead from the state government.

“I have to stay outside (not at Gopichand Academy). That is one major concern for my parents. They said they would talk to Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and after that, they said the camp will be held later.” The soaring number of coronavirus cases is not helping matters. Telangana reported 1,087 cases on Saturday, its highest for a single day. “If everything is fine, I should go. Chirag’s chances of coming looks unlikely for now. Maybe, I’ll go alone if the situation arises,” Satwik said, adding that he’ll take the final call on joining camp after consulting Gopichand.

It goes without saying it has been a difficult period for everyone including Satwik. But despite the situation, the youngster is at peace in familiar surroundings at home. The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has been honing his skills and he has good company too — former partner Krishna Prasad Garaga. “I’m doing well here. We have all the academy players nearby. I have my ex-partner Krishna,” the 19-year-old revealed. “Around five to six people are there.

Weekly once or twice we make arrangements at someone’s place and practise. It has been a good experience. This week we are planning to hold it in my hometown. Let’s see how it goes.” Before the sport came to standstill, Satwik and Chirag — who’s currently in Mumbai — had strung consistent performances to maintain their ranking and get closer to Tokyo Olympics. They were ranked 10th in Race to Tokyo before the pandemic forced the BWF to freeze rankings. In the company of friends, Satwik is looking to maintain rhythm.

“I have been trying to maintain things that I have learnt in the last few years and also ensure that I stay in shape.” For that, he has been dedicating five hours every day (sessions in the morning and evening). Morning activities involve on-court practice while evenings are mostly spent on gym training. “I have some equipment close to my house. My trainer has given me certain programmes. I have been following that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Badminton Association of India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp