Chennai Hockey Association to wait and watch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Hockey Association is keen to finish its league as soon as the situation improves, instead of calling it off. Hockey players were not given permission to practise when other disciplines were given a temporary go-ahead. “We are willing to wait until even November. After that, we’ll start the new season. All teams understand we are in an extraordinary situation,” said CHA president V Baskaran.

St Joseph’s for quarantine

St Joseph’s Institute of Technology, that runs St Joseph’s Sports Academy, has offered its hostel rooms to house more coronavirus patients. The college is already housing 500 asymptomatic and non-critical patients, and the corporation has sought to extend the facilities at the college to accommodate 500 more patients.