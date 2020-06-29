STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Target September on, athletes hit first phase

Athletes at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Patiala, Bengaluru and Ooty (Wellington) continue to train in earnest.

athletes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Athletes at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Patiala, Bengaluru and Ooty (Wellington) continue to train in earnest. Despite the de-recognition of National Sports Federations by the sports ministry, athletics coaching camps at these centres are on sans access to the gym.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is satisfied with the progress athletes are making and starting the season in September is still the target. The sports minister in a recent meeting with federations said that some kind of competition, leagues if they are possible, should begin by August. The AFI, however, had already chalked out its calendar. As per plans, it will begin with the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala (Sep 12) followed by Open Nationals in Chennai (Sep 20 to 25).

Though the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association feels it would be impossible to host the event due to rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the AFI is yet to change the venue. The logic is, it is still some time away. By then, AFI officials hope, some kind of normalcy would return. “We have not thought of changing the venue yet,” said a top AFI official. “We are keeping a close watch on developments we hope things will improve. We will have protocols in place before that.” Whether athletes need to reach the venue in advance for 14 days of quarantine, the AFI is yet to decide, admitting that logistics would be a huge challenge.

However, athletes and coaches are happy to be back on field at the SAI centres. According to a few coaches, training sessions have gradually increased. They are increasing load bit by bit, keeping in mind the fact that using gym facilities is not permitted yet. But slowly, the athletes have started to concentrate on skill training. A coach even said by the end of next month, his ward would perform up to 90 per cent of his capacity.

According to a top AFI official, the first phase is not very intense anyway. “Training is in first phase and the load is not intense. Since competition is more than two months away, the athletes will make progress as the national competitions draw near. “Since they were not training for over 60 days, first priority is to get them back in shape. After the first phase, load will increase and gradually they will work on their skills till they reach pre-competition level.” The AFI feels by September, athletes will reach competition level and by October they are expected to peak if everything is fine and the pandemic doesn’t pour cold water on plans. The AFI anyway will not be going for any international competition until next year. “We will not compete in international events this year,” said the official.

