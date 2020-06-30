STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

App to disclose athletes’ test results

When it comes to testing, however, the NADA is not in a hurry to collect samples because of the lockdown due to pandemic across the country.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

NADA

NADA

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon anti-doping rules, list of prohibited substances and even test results of urine and blood samples will be in the palm of athletes’ hands, literally. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is set to launch a mobile app that would give access to the results of their samples as soon as it’s updated in their system. According to NADA, the app will be launched by sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday.

When it comes to testing, however, the NADA is not in a hurry to collect samples because of the lockdown due to pandemic across the country. Though the NADA has its own Standard Operating Procedure, accessibility for the dope control officials apparently is their primary issue. Director general of NADA Navin Agarwal said the app is aimed to help athletes. “The athletes will be able to check the results of their samples and can be accessed as soon as it is updated in the NADA systems,” said Agarwal. The other objective is to disseminate information. “All our education programme will be accessible through the app and if there are any discussion or updates it will be at once uploaded,” said the NADA chief.

Agarwal also said the list of prohibited substances too would be added in the app so that if someone wants to use or under medication, the athlete can easily check if the medicines prescribed or taken falls under prohibited list. “It will be a click away and any athlete can just check at once,” he said.“We’ll add more features to the app as we progress.”

However, the collection of samples that had been suspended since lockdown might take a few more days to begin. “As of now, we don’t have a plan of collecting samples because of the lockdown,” said Agarwal. The travel restrictions in different states have posed as a hindrance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NADA National Anti-Doping Agency
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp