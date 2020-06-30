App to disclose athletes’ test results

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: Soon anti-doping rules, list of prohibited substances and even test results of urine and blood samples will be in the palm of athletes’ hands, literally. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is set to launch a mobile app that would give access to the results of their samples as soon as it’s updated in their system. According to NADA, the app will be launched by sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday.

When it comes to testing, however, the NADA is not in a hurry to collect samples because of the lockdown due to pandemic across the country. Though the NADA has its own Standard Operating Procedure, accessibility for the dope control officials apparently is their primary issue. Director general of NADA Navin Agarwal said the app is aimed to help athletes. “The athletes will be able to check the results of their samples and can be accessed as soon as it is updated in the NADA systems,” said Agarwal. The other objective is to disseminate information. “All our education programme will be accessible through the app and if there are any discussion or updates it will be at once uploaded,” said the NADA chief.

Agarwal also said the list of prohibited substances too would be added in the app so that if someone wants to use or under medication, the athlete can easily check if the medicines prescribed or taken falls under prohibited list. “It will be a click away and any athlete can just check at once,” he said.“We’ll add more features to the app as we progress.”

However, the collection of samples that had been suspended since lockdown might take a few more days to begin. “As of now, we don’t have a plan of collecting samples because of the lockdown,” said Agarwal. The travel restrictions in different states have posed as a hindrance.