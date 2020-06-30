STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridge over troubled water! Asian Games gold-winners busy online

Bardhan agrees with Sarkar that for those glued to bridge, this is not necessarily a bad break.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:46 AM

Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar won the gold in Asian games bridge (Twitter/Express Sports)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IF you thought all sportspersons, who represent India, are having a tough time locked down, here are the exceptions. For Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath Sarkar, and for many of their ilk, this break has come as a blessing in disguise in the sense that it is allowing them more time to do what they like — playing bridge.

Like chess, bridge can be played online. Even though tournaments conducted by Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and state associations have been cancelled due to the pandemic, players are organising events themselves. Called Bridge From Home, these competitions have been going on for nearly two months. Each leg sees the participation of about 400 players.

The Kolkata duo of Bardhan and Sarkar, gold winners in the men’s pair event at the 2018 Asian Games where the sport was introduced as a medal event, are making most of this. Neither is working, so they are using the break to get familiar with the nuances of playing online. Also, they have been able to pay more attention to teaching bridge, which is a pastime as well as a source of income.

“Not just the two of us, the Indian bridge fraternity might have benefited, because a lot of players have learnt playing online during this break and brushed up their knowledge of the game,” says Sarkar. “The popularity of bridge in India increased after 2018 and in the last few months, we found close to 1000 new players on various online platforms.”

Pranab Bardhan (L) & Shibnath Sarkar

The summer nationals conducted by BFI was scheduled in May and got cancelled. Meets organised by state bodies were also called off. But the diehards refused to sit idle and started organising events using Google Meet and the portal Bridge Base Online. Although unofficial, these meets are attracting top players of the country.

Bardhan agrees with Sarkar that for those glued to bridge, this is not necessarily a bad break. “I spend three-four hours playing almost everyday. A tournament is going on, where me and my partner will be taking part (on Tuesday). Even now, I am watching an event online. Familiarity with this format will help players in the long run.”

However, Bardhan also admits that the lockdown has affected the lives of those who depend on bridge for a living. “Classes I conduct are more or less unaffected, but there are many not as fortunate. The number of individuals making a living out of teaching bridge had risen in the last two years. Many are suffering due to the lockdown.”

Nominated for Arjuna

Sarkar and Bardhan have been nominated for Arjuna award by BFI. No bridge player received it in the past because the game came to be considered for such awards only recently.

