Bajrang Punia’s slow starts, a point of concern before Tokyo Olympics

Ashim Sunam

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When talks regarding India’s top medal contenders for Tokyo Olympics arise, wrestler Bajrang Punia is one of the first names. In the last seven freestyle events, starting last year, he emerged victorious in five. Stunning, isn’t it? However, these results do not reflect his weakness, and the wrestler is fully aware of it.

When it comes to elite events, he has failed to bag gold of late. He lost to 19-year-old Takuto Otoguro in the gold medal match at the Asian Championships last month. He had, in fact, lost to the same Japanese wrestler at the 2018 Worlds. He lost to Daulet Niyazbekov in the semifinals of the last Worlds.

A main concern for him is conceding early points. For instance, against Otoguro last month, he lost two early points before losing 2-10. At the 2018 Worlds, he was down 0-5 within the first minute. This has become a trend in the big matches, and it’s something he will have to address before the Games.

Starting slowly is a no-no against the elite and he will have to look for ways to hit the mat running. It’s why he is paying special emphasis on improving his leg defence — one of his problem areas. “My leg defence has improved from earlier times. We are working towards that,” said Bajrang, on the sidelines of a Herbalife-Inspire Institute of Sports partnership event.

“As I compete more, I will gain more experience. There are, maybe, 2-3 tournaments before Tokyo, so I will be working on those areas (not conceding early points), which may be my weak point. My target is to make sure that I am at my peak during the Olympics. I should not make any mistakes there. With these things in mind, we are training accordingly.”

It’s something his personal coach, Shako Bentinidis, has been harping on for some time. Sure, the 26-year-old has used his stamina and staying power to claw back wins from losing positions but the Olympics is a different ball game. Just to make matters difficult, he competes in one of the most difficult weight categories (65 kg). The likes of Otoguro, Gadzhimurad Rashidov, Niyazbekov and Iszmail Muszukajev among others have it in them to clinch gold. “(...) 65 kg, yes, it is a tough category and there are around 12-13 wrestlers, who can beat anyone.

It is a challenge, I know. Irrespective of your opponent, you have to give your best,” he said. Bajrang does run the risk of the threat of coronavirus cancelling his travel plans between now and the Olympics. But the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist is keeping that in mind.

Sakshi still hopeful Despite losing to Sonam Malik in the 62kg trials, Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik is hopeful of sealing an Olympic berth. “It’s tough because I lost in the trials, but I haven’t lost hope of qualification. I have tournament in May. I’m hoping to qualify for it and then take it from there.” --