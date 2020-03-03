NADA revokes ban on Sumit Sangwan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The one-year doping ban on boxer Sumit Sangwan has reportedly been lifted after the National Anti-doping Agency’s (NADA) appeals panel ruled that his intake of banned substance was unintentional. Sangwan was banned in December 2019 after testing positive for Acetazolamide, listed under World Anti-Doping Acency’s (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List.

This development comes as a huge relief for the boxer who had missed out on Olympic qualifiers after failing dope test late last year. His name had been removed from trials to select the Indian squad for the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan. “I’m feeling light. The whole episode was a big burden on me. I’m so glad this is over,” Sangwan, who was part of 2012 London Olympics, said on Monday.

