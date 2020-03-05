3x3 Oly qualifiers in Bengaluru postponed

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) postponed the upcoming 3x3 Olympic qualifiers, slated to be held in Bengaluru from March 18-22. “FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on the best solution possible in the circumstances, considering that this tournament needs to take place before the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament,” FIBA said in a press release on Wednesday.

This is the first time that a sporting event has been postponed in the country because of the threat of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus). The Universality qualifiers are slated to be held in Hungary from April 24-26. Considering the government of India’s latest travel advisory on Tuesday for nationals coming from Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan — suspension of visas — FIBA had no option but to postpone the event. All those four countries — Iran, Japan and Italy in the men’s section and South Korea in the women — would have been in action in the city.

“We received official communication from the international body via e-mail about the competition getting postponed. Some of the participating teams cannot get visa, meaning they can’t participate, as it has been suspended by the Government of India. The new dates, whenever that is, will be communicated by FIBA,” said Basketball Federation of India (BFI)secretary general, Chander Mukhi Sharma. The event in Bengaluru had a total of six quota places up for grabs. Besides the tournament in Bengaluru, the 3x3 Asia Cup in China and 3x3 U17 Asia Cup in Malaysia has been postponed from May and June to September and October respectively. The U-16 Asian Championship for both the men and women, scheduled in April, has been cancelled.

