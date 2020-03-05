Coronavirus scare: Bow, masks but no hugs, handshakes

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apart from tournaments getting cancelled or postponed, the spread of novel coronavirus has also led to a spate of withdrawals from players who are worried about their well-being. The ITTF has now issued a travel advisory in which they have asked paddlers to make their travel plans closer to the event dates and make flexible and/or refundable travel plans.

This is easier said than done as flight and hotel bookings are usually done by athletes well in advance along with their accreditation formalities. Due to the COVID-19 threat, quite a few paddlers are also losing money. While bookings are reimbursed by private or government sponsors, in case of cancellation, there is no refund available.

India’s star paddler A Sharath Kamal is facing this issue with the Oman Open set to begin from March 22. Almost half of the entries that were received before the deadline have withdrawn. Sharath was only considering playing there in order to earn points to maintain or improve on his world ranking but is now almost certain to skip the meet. “I’m in touch with the tournament director and even he does not have full-proof kn­owledge. I don’t think I will ta­ke the risk of playing there. The worst that will happen is I might slip down the rankings ladder but health comes first. The only drawback now is that I will lose my booking money. And this trend is likely to continue as most of the upcoming tournaments are in Asia,” he told this daily. The TTFI and the sports ministry has already informed players to pick and choose tournaments judiciously and put their health first. But most players feel a firm stand should be taken instead of this wait-and-watch policy.

Restricted movement

Even though most governments are asking citizens not to panic, there is a tense situation in the ongoing Qatar Open. Usually, before and after most matches, players engage in a handshake with each other as well as the referee. But now, it has been replaced by a curt bow. “All players have received a WHO advisory where bodily contact has been asked to be minimised. Hence, most players are doing this here,” G Sathiyan said over the phone.

The practice halls have been decked up with hand sanitisers and most players, support staff are wearing masks. “We are being extra cautious. Most of the time that we are not playing, we are wearing masks. Players are tensed. There is an air of uncertainty which you can feel inside the hall. This is un­like the usual scenes we see during such competitive events,” Harmeet Desai said.

Harmeet is heading to Germany and is yet to decide whether to take part in the Oman Open. “People back home are scared. Even I’m worried now as cases have started increasing even in so-called safe countries. Most foreign players keep saying if not for this race for Olympic qualification they would not have come and played.” he added. Even though the Chinese team was quarantined in Qatar almost a month back, there are talks that they might be there for even longer. One player from the group withdrew from the meet citing injury. Even hotel bookings have seen an increase in single room bookings.